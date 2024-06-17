Druze Sheikh Al-Aql in his Adha sermon calls for avoiding dual loyalty, protecting the state constitution against total collapse

NNA – Sheikh Al-Aklnbsp;of thenbsp;Unitarian Druze Sect, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, led today the prayers marking the Adha Eid, where he considered that we are facing a state of anxiety regarding our fate in wake of the current circumstances prevailing in the country and the region.

He said: quot;The national and moral duty requires us to rise above quarrels and scattered interests, and to agree on the supremenbsp;national interest, out of compassion for the suffering people and to protect the state and the constitution before the totalnbsp;collapse occurs…quot;

He called on the Lebanese sidesnbsp;ldquo;to come together over a unified word and rise above sectarian goals and dual loyalty, to emerge from the dark tunnel of internal tension towardsnbsp;the required national rapprochement, and from the destructive furnace of war in Palestine and southern Lebanon to the oasis of victory, security, and peace.rdquo;

Abi Al-Muna raised prayers to the Lord Almighty for the salvation of our state, for the desired dialogue,nbsp;consultation, and internal solidarity to occur, and to work together to strengthen the relationship with the Arab brothers who constitute the depth of our civilization. He also prayed fornbsp;our people in Palestine who are being subjected tonbsp;the ugliest types of massacres in full view of the civilized world, in which they are unable to find anything that would lift the injustice or inspirenbsp;hope.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.