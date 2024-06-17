Mon. Jun 17th, 2024

Lebanon News

Druze Sheikh Al-Aql in his Adha sermon calls for avoiding dual loyalty, protecting the state constitution against total collapse

By

Jun 16, 2024 #‘dual, #‘the, #‘his, #adha, #against, #al-aql,, #avoiding, #calls, #collapse, #constitution, #druze, #for’, #loyalty, #news’, #protecting, #sermon, #sheikh, #state, #total

NNA – Sheikh Al-Aklnbsp;of thenbsp;Unitarian Druze Sect, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, led today the prayers marking the Adha Eid, where he considered that we are facing a state of anxiety regarding our fate in wake of the current circumstances prevailing in the country and the region.

He said: quot;The national and moral duty requires us to rise above quarrels and scattered interests, and to agree on the supremenbsp;national interest, out of compassion for the suffering people and to protect the state and the constitution before the totalnbsp;collapse occurs…quot;

He called on the Lebanese sidesnbsp;ldquo;to come together over a unified word and rise above sectarian goals and dual loyalty, to emerge from the dark tunnel of internal tension towardsnbsp;the required national rapprochement, and from the destructive furnace of war in Palestine and southern Lebanon to the oasis of victory, security, and peace.rdquo;

Abi Al-Muna raised prayers to the Lord Almighty for the salvation of our state, for the desired dialogue,nbsp;consultation, and internal solidarity to occur, and to work together to strengthen the relationship with the Arab brothers who constitute the depth of our civilization. He also prayed fornbsp;our people in Palestine who are being subjected tonbsp;the ugliest types of massacres in full view of the civilized world, in which they are unable to find anything that would lift the injustice or inspirenbsp;hope.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Mawlawi arrives in Paris

Jun 17, 2024
Lebanon News

One martyr in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Al-Shahabiya

Jun 17, 2024
Lebanon News

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with hikes in temperature and humidity

Jun 17, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Mawlawi arrives in Paris

June 17, 2024
Lebanon News

One martyr in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Al-Shahabiya

June 17, 2024
Lebanon News

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with hikes in temperature and humidity

June 17, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy fires machine gun bursts towards residents of border town of Dhairah

June 17, 2024