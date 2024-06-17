The White House: Qatar and Egypt intend to communicate with Hamas regarding the ceasefire in Gaza

NNA – White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said that mediators from Qatar and Egypt intend to contact Hamas leaders soon to find out whether there is a way to move forward with the ceasefire proposal in Gaza proposed by US President Joe Biden, according to quot;Reutersquot;.

This came in statements made by Sullivan to journalists on the sidelines of the peace summit on Ukraine, wherenbsp;he was asked about diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement that would make Hamas release some hostages held since October 7, in exchange for a ceasefire that would last at least six weeks.

Sullivan said he spoke briefly with one of the main participants in the dialogue, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, addingnbsp;that they would speak again about Gaza on Sunday while they were in Switzerland to attend the Ukraine conference.

Hamas welcomed the ceasefire proposal but insisted that any agreement must guarantee an end to the war, a demand that Israel still rejects. Israel described Hamas#39; response to the new American peace proposal as a complete rejection.

Sullivan said that American officials examined Hamas#39; response.

ldquo;American officials believe that there is still a way to reach an agreement,quot; and that quot;the next step will be for mediators from Qatar and Egypt to talk with Hamas.quot;

