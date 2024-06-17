European Championship: The Netherlands fell behind against Poland, then won 2-1

NNA — The Netherlands, champions of the competition in 1988 in Germany, overturned their 1-0 deficit against Poland to a 2-1 victory, in the match that took place between them this afternoon at the Volkspark Stadion in Hamburg, in the first stage of Group Four of the European Nations Championship, hosted by Germany. .

Poland took the lead through Adam Buksa in the 16th minute. Then the Netherlands scored two goals by Cody Jacobo and Vaught Wehkhorst in the 29th and 83rd minutes.

