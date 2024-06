NNA – Marjayoun – National News Agency correspondent reported that enemy warplanes launched a raid on the town of Taybeh with two missiles this afternoon, which did not explode.nbsp;The enemy warplanes also raidednbsp;the towns of Kfar Kila and Mouhaybib.

Later, theynbsp;launched a new raid with two missiles from a drone on the town of Taybeh, while targeting the town of al-Adeisseh with artillery shelling.

