NNA – Minister of Culture Mohammadnbsp;Al-Mortada,nbsp;visited Sheikh Akl of the Druze Community Sami Abi Al-Mona, at the head of a delegation from the ministry, at his residence in the town of Chanieh and congratulated him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Conferees discussed public affairs and heritage and cultural projects of interest to the Aley and Jurd region.

