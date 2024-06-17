Mon. Jun 17th, 2024

Lebanon News

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with hikes in temperature and humidity

NNA – Tuesday#39;s weather is expected to be little to partly cloudy with a rise in temperature degrees, especially in the inlands and the highlands. High Humidity are also expected tomorrow, which will increase the feeling of heat.nbsp;as forecast by the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

Coastal temperatures: 12 to 19 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 6 to 14 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 5 to 15 degrees Celsius

Surface winds: Southwesterly during the day, weak and variable at nightnbsp;with winds gusting between 10 and 25nbsp;km/hr

Visibility: Good along the coastline, worsens at high altitude due to fognbsp;

Coastal humidity: 50 to 75%

Sea: Medium waves with surface water temperature at 26 degrees Celsius

Sunrise:nbsp;05:27

Sunset:nbsp;19:51

