NNA – Lebanese Armynbsp;Command#39;s Orientation Directoratenbsp;issued a statement this evening, in which it indicated thatnbsp;nbsp;quot;anbsp;patrol from the Intelligence Directorate in the Abdeh-Akkar area arrested the citizen (A.A.) for assaulting an army officer on the same date while wearing a military uniform. Investigations with the detainee began under the supervision of the competent judiciary.quot;

nbsp;

========== R.K.