Blinken discusses with his Saudi counterpart the ceasefire in Gaza

NNA – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in a call, joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the two ministers quot;touched on the issue of joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,quot; and talkednbsp;about quot;securing the release of the hostages and increasing humanitarian aid to the Strip.quot;

