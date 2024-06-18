Tue. Jun 18th, 2024

Lebanon News

Blinken discusses with his Saudi counterpart the ceasefire in Gaza

By

NNA – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in a call, joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the two ministers quot;touched on the issue of joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,quot; and talkednbsp;about quot;securing the release of the hostages and increasing humanitarian aid to the Strip.quot;

