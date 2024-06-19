Islamic Resistance launches air attack on enemy’s artillery post belonging to 411th Battalion in Neve Ziv

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this afternoon, indicating that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip andnbsp;in response to thenbsp;Israeli assassinationnbsp;in the town of Shehabiya, the Islamic Resistance launched today an air attack with a squadron of assault drones on an artillery postnbsp;belonging to the 411th Battalion (affiliated with the Fire Brigadenbsp;288) in Neve Ziv settlement, targeting the gathering points of enemy officers and soldiers with accurate hits and confirmed casualties, in addition to the outbreak of fires at the site.

