NNA – An officer was martyred on Wednesday in Israeli aggression with drones targeting two sites in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa.

A military source told SANA that at about 7:00 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with drones targeting two military sites of our armed forces in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa.

The source added that the aggression led to the martyrdom of an officer and some material losses. —SANA

=========R.A.H.