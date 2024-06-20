Trailblazers in Journalism Honored at the Prestigious MCF Media Awards in Dubai

NNA -nbsp;Seven awards were bestowed to honor global and Arab trailblazers in journalism and media during the MCF Media Awards Ceremony, held for thenbsp;secondnbsp;time in Dubai.nbsp;

The MCF Foundation hostednbsp;its 12thnbsp;annual eventnbsp;to recognize journalists and media professionals from both the region and around the globe. This event has become a notable occasion eagerly anticipated by Arab media pioneers each year, taking place at the Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel. Distinguished by its luxurious and elegant purple-gold theme, this year#39;s ceremony was attended by ambassadors, political figures, media personalities, artists, socialnbsp;influencers, as well as business and economic leaders, along with friends.

The ceremony commenced with a meaningful address by Dr. May Chidiac, the former minister, founder, andnbsp;presidentnbsp;of MCF. During her speech, she expressed her pride in the Lebanese people#39;s solidarity with the universal struggle for human rights, wherever it may occur. She emphasized that the choice of Dubai as the eventrsquo;s locationnbsp;reflects its status as a beacon of modernity and the UAE#39;s role as a hub for opportunities and growth.

Dr. Chidiac underscored the crucial role of media in these challenging times, asserting that honoring journalism is not merely symbolic but essential. She stated:nbsp;quot;Without media, the world would be left in darkness, unable to comprehend events and discern the truth.quot;

Furthermore,nbsp;Dr. Chidiac lamented the dire situation in Lebanon and the ongoing instability it faces. She also expressed profound sorrow at the anguish of Palestinian parents for their innocent children who have become victims ofnbsp;war. Describing the haunting sight of children robbed of their childhood dreams due to war, she emphasized the unspeakable horror and brutality of such conflicts.

Dr. Chidiac expressed her sorrow for the journalists who have fallen victim in Lebanon, Gaza, and around the world due to deliberate targeting aimed at silencing them. She condemned these crimes as violations of international law and attempts to evade punishment. Furthermore, she addressed the injustice faced by many journalists because of their commitment to the editorial policies of the media organizations they work for, stating: quot;Some appoint themselves as judges over them,nbsp;filing accusations of treason at their whim, manipulating judicial procedures to prosecute them and prevent their return to their homeland…quot;

Shenbsp;stressednbsp;that journalism is not a crime, and journalists sacrifice greatly to convey the truth to the world, highlighting that targeting them deliberately is a crime in itself.

In conclusion, shenbsp;extended greetings to all ambassadors of words and image, both present and absent journalists, especially those honored during the ceremony for their distinction, courage, and dedication. Shenbsp;alsonbsp;urged everyone tonbsp;staynbsp;tuned,nbsp;appreciating the continued support and recognition of the institution#39;s activities, as they are key to its continuity and success.

She encouraged the audience to follow the diverse programs of MCF – Media Institute, which include projects, conferences, and educational curricula. She pledged that thenbsp;foundationnbsp;would continuenbsp;tonbsp;advocate fornbsp;a modern society that defends responsible journalismnbsp;andnbsp;freedom ofnbsp;expression,nbsp;keeps pace with technological advancements, andnbsp;preserves justice, human rights, and democratic principles.

The ceremony was hosted bynbsp;journalistsnbsp;Tahernbsp;Barakafrom Al Arabiya channel and Carolina Nassar from Sky News Arabia. It featured a series of video reports prepared bynbsp;journalistnbsp;Mariannenbsp;Zouein.nbsp;These reports covered the story of the establishment of the May Chidiac Foundation (MCF), its main activities, and the role of its affiliated media institute. Additionally, there was a retrospective look at the media award ceremonies organized by thenbsp;foundation over the years and a report on the status of journalists and freedom of expression worldwide.

During the event, honorary awards were presented to prominent Arab and international figures in the media, content creation, and journalism industry, distributed across seven categories as follows:

-nbsp;Thenbsp;quot;MCF Excellence in the Media IndustryAwardquot;nbsp;was presented to Mr. Mamdouh Al-Muhainifrom Saudi Arabia, the General Manager of Al Arabiya and Alnbsp;Hadath. The award was handed to him by former minister Dr. May Chidiac.

-nbsp;Thenbsp;quot;MCF Excellence in Media Awardquot;nbsp;went to Mr. Nadimnbsp;Koteich, a Lebanese-Emirati national and the General Manager of Sky News Arabia, owned by the International Media Investments (IMI) company. The award was presented by former Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Ghassannbsp;Hasbaninbsp;and Mr. Raja Trad,nbsp;Formernbsp;Chief Advisor to the CEO of Publicis Middle East and Turkey.

-nbsp;Thenbsp;quot;MCF Antoine Choueiri Special Tribute for Lifetime Achievement Awardquot;nbsp;was granted to distinguished English-Lebanese journalistnbsp;BariaAlamuddine, honored for her outstanding career in journalism and her role as Editor-in-Chief of the Media Services Syndicate and columnist at Arab News. The award was presented by Mr. Pierre Antoine Choueiri, Chairman of Choueiri Group, and His Excellency Mr. Fouad Chehabnbsp;Dandan, Ambassador of Lebanon to the United Arab Emirates.

– Alignednbsp;with technological advancements, thenbsp;foundationnbsp;introduced a new awardnbsp;for this event, thenbsp;quot;MCF Vision in Content Development Award,quot;which wasnbsp;awarded to thenbsp;Emirati podcasternbsp;ofnbsp;#ABTalks,nbsp;Anasnbsp;Bukhash. The award was presented bynbsp;Akramnbsp;Miknas, Chairman ofnbsp;Promosevennbsp;Holdings, and American international correspondent, anchor, and moderator Hadley Gamble.

-nbsp;French investigative journalist and television presenternbsp;Eacute;lisenbsp;Lucet, known for her work on France 2, such asnbsp;quot;Envoyeacute;nbsp;Speacute;cial,quot; wasnbsp;grantednbsp;thenbsp;quot;Engaged Journalist Awardrdquo;. Lucy received the award from former Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Ghassannbsp;Hasbaniand Nobelnbsp;laureate Ms.nbsp;Ouidednbsp;Bouchamaoui.

-nbsp;Thenbsp;quot;Outstanding Media Performancenbsp;Awardquot;was given to distinguished American journalist Bennbsp;Wedeman, CNN#39;s Senior International Correspondent. The award was presented by Raninbsp;Raad, Chairman of IMI in Abu Dhabi, and renowned journalist and President of the Beirut Institute,nbsp;Raghidanbsp;Dergham.

– The final award, titlednbsp;quot;Exceptional Courage in Journalism,quot;nbsp;was granted to Palestiniannbsp;war correspondent for Al Jazeera,nbsp;Hebanbsp;Akkila.nbsp;Akkilareceived the award from veteran journalist Mr. Samirnbsp;Atallahnbsp;and Dr. Baselnbsp;Daloul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nour Technology Advanced Company and member of the Executive Committee at MCF.

The awards ceremony was enlivened by both star Nancynbsp;Ajram, who added an exceptional atmosphere to the occasion, and musician Guynbsp;Manoukian, who presented three pieces, two of which he performed for the first time, along with singer Amandanbsp;Maalouf. The event was directed by Bassem Christo andnbsp;overseennbsp;by executive producer Carlanbsp;Aadnbsp;Chahine.

The May Chidiac Foundation – Media Institute is a non-profit organization specializing in research and education on issues of free media, democracy, and human rights.nbsp;MCF ndash; MInbsp;believes in Lebanon#39;s role as anbsp;proactive player in these fields in the Middle East. Since 2011, the MCF ndash; Media Institute has been assisting new graduates innbsp;improvingnbsp;their readiness to better engage in the job market. Since 2016, the MCF-MI has launched the ALAC Academy (Academy of Leadership and Applied Communication), accredited by the Lebanese state and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, to grant certificates in leadership and applied communication, among other specialties.nbsp;Among thenbsp;foundationrsquo;snbsp;major achievements are thenbsp;in-personnbsp;and online conferences such as quot;Free Connected Mindsquot; and quot;Womennbsp;Onnbsp;the Front Lines,quot; whichnbsp;gathernbsp;speakers with significant influence on domestic and international policies in various sectors, particularlynbsp;intellectuality, media, technology,nbsp;and strengtheningnbsp;the role of women.

nbsp;

========