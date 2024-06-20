Friday, June 21, 2014

NNA ndash;

Time nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Prime Minister Najib Mikati sponsors the opening of the Lebanese-Italian Scientific Day and the conclusion of the SEA for Development, a project aiming at environmental and societal sustainability in Lebanon, organized by the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon (CNRS-L), at the Government Serail.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; LABORA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, launches a training course on several freelance professions, under the patronage of the Minister of Labor in the caretaker government, Mustafa Bayram, at the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Zahle.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;The General Directorate of Civil Defense inaugurates the Ghazir Center under the patronage and presence of the Director General of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, in Ghazir – the road leading to Mar Antonios Khashbaou Monastery.

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Delivery of a rigid inflatable boat to the Palm Islands Nature Reserve, at Palma Beach Resort, Tripoli, on the occasion of the opening of the visit season for the year 2024, upon the invitation of the United Nations Development Program, the Ministry of Environment, the Italian Embassy in Lebanon, and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

5:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Zouk Mikael Municipality and quot;House of Youth and Culturequot; inaugurate the tourist season quot;Summer with Expatriates 2024quot; at Zouk Mikael – Market Entrance, under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Tourism, Engineer Walid Nassar. (The exhibition runs for 3 days from 5:30 pm to midnight).

