Security update: Hostile phosphorous shelling targets south Lebanon’s Kfar Kela and outskirts of Odaisseh, enemy air raid on Aita al-Shaab

NNA -nbsp;National News Agency correspondentnbsp;in Marjeyoun reported that Israeli enemynbsp;phosphorus shellingnbsp;targeted the southern lebanese town of Kfar Kelanbsp;and the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh.

Additionally, NNA correspondentnbsp;in Tyrenbsp;reported that an enemy air raid targeted the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab.

NNA correspondentnbsp;reported that enemy aircraft raidednbsp;the town of Aita al-Shaab at around 6:30 pm this evening, for the second time in less than an hour.

