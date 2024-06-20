Thu. Jun 20th, 2024

Lebanon News

Security update: Hostile phosphorous shelling targets south Lebanon’s Kfar Kela and outskirts of Odaisseh, enemy air raid on Aita al-Shaab

By

NNA -nbsp;National News Agency correspondentnbsp;in Marjeyoun reported that Israeli enemynbsp;phosphorus shellingnbsp;targeted the southern lebanese town of Kfar Kelanbsp;and the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh.

Additionally, NNA correspondentnbsp;in Tyrenbsp;reported that an enemy air raid targeted the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab.

NNA correspondentnbsp;reported that enemy aircraft raidednbsp;the town of Aita al-Shaab at around 6:30 pm this evening, for the second time in less than an hour.

