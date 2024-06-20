Sayyed Nasrallah on war threats: No safe place in ‘Israel’, we’ll fight with “no rules, no red lines”

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said it clear on Wednesday: No place across the Zionist entity will be safe from the Lebanese resistance grouprsquo;s weapons in case of a full-blown war.

In a televised speech, described by the Israeli media as the strongest one since the start of the war last October, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that in case a war was imposed on Lebanon, Hezbollah will fight with ldquo;no rules and no red lines.rdquo;

His eminence was addressing a memorial service of a senior commander who was martyred in an Israeli strike in south Lebanon last week, Talib Abdallah (Abu Talib).

ldquo;The enemy knows well that we have prepared ourselves for the worsthellip; and that no place across the Zionist entity will be spared by our missiles and drones.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah warned that the Israeli enemy will have to wait for the Lebanese resistance in the land, sea and air.

He also threatened Cyprus for the first time, stating that Hezbollah will consider it ldquo;a part of the warrdquo; if it opens its airports and bases for the Israeli enemy to attack Lebanon.

His eminence affirmed that Hezbollah will continue to support Gaza, voicing full readiness for any scenario.

ldquo;We are not afraid. Our demand is clear: A complete and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.rdquo;

The Hezbollah S.G. emphasized that this battle is the greatest one the Ummah (nation) has fought since 1948, noting that it will change the face of the region.

ldquo;This front is moving steadily towards victory and the enemy is foolishly heading towards demise.rdquo;

nbsp;

About the Occasion

Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech by offering condolences and congratulations over martyrdom of commander lsquo;Abu Talibrsquo;, as he saluted families of martyrs over their patience and sticking to resistance path.

In this context, he noted that martyrdom in its Islamic connotations is not defeat, nor is it death.

ldquo;Martyrdom is a point of strength to the resistance fronts. The most dangerous thing the enemy faces is the spirit of its combatants who believe in martyrdom as a culture of life. The resistance environment is not weakened by virtue of this culture.rdquo;

He paid tribute to martyred commander Abu Talib, saying that the senior commander ldquo;joined the ranks of resistance as an ordinary fighter, like everyone else, and quickly advanced because of his spirit and dedication.rdquo;

ldquo;Martyr Abu Talib was among Hezbollah group that defended the people of Bosnia in the nineties of the 20th century.rdquo;nbsp;nbsp;

ldquo;Martyr Abu Talib was known for his religiosity, faith, morals, and humbleness. He was highly qualified and had high morale even in times of distress.rdquo;

ldquo;Our loss by the martyrdom of Abu Talib is great. However, itrsquo;s sufficient for us that our Mujahideen have embraced martyrdom and left behind commanders and fighters who will continue this path.rdquo;

ldquo;Martyr Abu Talib was the first field commander to open up the southern front in support of Gaza.rdquo;

nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;-