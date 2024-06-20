Israel army spokesman says Hamas can’t be eliminated

NNA – Israel#39;s top army spokesperson said Wednesday that Hamas cannot be eliminated, prompting a knee-jerk reaction from the government which quickly reiterated it remains committed to the Palestinian militant group#39;s destruction.

nbsp;

More than eight months of war, sparked by Hamas#39;s unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on Israel, have failed to oust the Islamist militants from Gaza but have brought widespread devastation.

nbsp;

quot;To say that we are going to make Hamas disappear is to throw sand in people#39;s eyes. If we don#39;t provide an alternative, in the end, we will have Hamas,quot; Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Israel#39;s Channel 13 broadcaster.

nbsp;

quot;Hamas is an ideology, we cannot eliminate an ideology.quot;

nbsp;

His comments were quickly rebuffed by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose cabinet has stated its Gaza offensive will not end until Hamas is defeated.

nbsp;

quot;The political and security cabinet headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu defined as one of the goals of the war the destruction of Hamas#39;s military and governmental capabilities,quot; his office said in a statement.

nbsp;

quot;The IDF is of course committed to this.quot;

nbsp;

In a separate statement on its Telegram channel, the military clarified that Hagari had addressed Hamas quot;as an ideology … and his statements were clear and explicit.quot;

nbsp;

quot;Any other claim is taking the statement out of context.quot;

nbsp;

The Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

nbsp;

The militants also seized 251 hostages. Of these, 116 remain in Gaza, although the army says 41 are dead.

nbsp;

Israel#39;s retaliatory offensive aimed at eliminating Hamas has killed at least 37,396 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the territory#39;s health ministry. —-AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.A.H.