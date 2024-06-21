Hamieh, Hajjar discuss road maintenance in Arsal

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Thursday met with MP Melhem Hajjar, with whom he discussed the most recent developments and regional road maintenance in Arsal.

Hamieh highlighted the ministry#39;s efforts to inspect key roads, including the Chtaura-Al-Qaa highway, and ensure administrative procedures are underway based on available funds.

In turn, MP Hajjar thanked Hamieh for his dedication, emphasizing the state#39;s active presence in all regions, especially border areas.

