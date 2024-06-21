Fri. Jun 21st, 2024

Lebanon News

Hamieh, Hajjar discuss road maintenance in Arsal

By

Jun 20, 2024 #arsal, #discuss, #hajjar,, #hamieh, #maintenance, #news’, #road:

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Thursday met with MP Melhem Hajjar, with whom he discussed the most recent developments and regional road maintenance in Arsal.

Hamieh highlighted the ministry#39;s efforts to inspect key roads, including the Chtaura-Al-Qaa highway, and ensure administrative procedures are underway based on available funds.

In turn, MP Hajjar thanked Hamieh for his dedication, emphasizing the state#39;s active presence in all regions, especially border areas.

nbsp;

================R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

Jun 21, 2024
Lebanon News

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

Jun 20, 2024
Lebanon News

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

Jun 20, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

June 21, 2024
Lebanon News

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

June 20, 2024
Lebanon News

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

June 20, 2024
Lebanon News

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

June 20, 2024