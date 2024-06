NNA – NATO member Romania announced Thursday that it would send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia#39;s invasion.

quot;Considering the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine… council members decided to donate a Patriot system to Ukraine in close coordination with allies,quot; the Supreme Council of National Defence said in a statement. mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;