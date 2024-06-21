UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert visits UNIFIL in Naqoura

NNA – On her first visit to UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, UN Special Coordinator Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met today with UNIFIL Force Commander and Head of Mission Lt. Gen. Aroldo Laacute;zaro and with UNIFIL peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon.

After visiting the Blue Line, the Special Coordinator stated, quot;Our joint efforts are aimed at restoring stability along the Blue Line after over eight months of intense exchanges that have severely disrupted tens of thousands of lives on both sides. It is crucial for all sides to stop the firing and for the parties to commit to sustainable solutions in line with Security Council Resolution 1701. There is no inevitability to conflict.quot;

The Special Coordinator highlighted UNIFIL#39;s leadership and the dedication of its peacekeepers, who remain present and continue to patrol the area south of the Litani River despite the challenging and dangerous conditions.

Welcoming the Special Coordinator on her first visit to UNIFIL, Head of Mission and Force Commander Laacute;zaro said: quot;Despite the current challenges, peacekeepers will continue to support the implementation of Resolution 1701 on the ground, and to engage both parties through our liaison and coordination mechanisms. We will continue to work closely with the Special Coordinator to urge de-escalation and steps toward a lasting political and diplomatic solution.quot;

Both UN officials reaffirmed that the parties can choose negotiations and peace and that the UN remains committed to engaging with all parties and international partners to restore peace, security, and stability in Lebanon, Israel, and the broader region at this critical juncture.

