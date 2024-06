NNA – Israeli enemy warplanes on Friday morning conducted an airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Al-Wazzani.nbsp;

The aerial operation is currently ongoing, with Israeli forces sweeping the area with machine gunfire directed towards the town.

Earlier, at approximately 2:25 am, Israeli aircraft targeted the towns of Deir Siryan and Rmeish in the Marjayoun District. The nighttime raids resulted in no reported casualties.nbsp;

