ICRC hosts workshop on International Law in Beirut under auspices of Justice Minister

NNA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Friday organized a workshop on international law at the Mouml;venpick Hotel in Beirut, attended by Acting Justice Minister Henry Khoury. In his opening remarks, Khoury thanked the organizers; particularly the ICRC delegation led by Simone Casabianca-Aeschlimann, and acknowledged the Ministry of Justice liaison officers, Judges Carl Ayarani and Ayman Ahmad.

Khoury highlighted the urgent need for international humanitarian law amid increasing conflicts, emphasizing its role in limiting the means and methods of warfare and protecting affected individuals and objects. He praised the ICRC#39;s efforts in aiding conflict victims and supporting the enforcement of international humanitarian law.

Khoury also underscored the importance of national judiciary in prosecuting war crimes, ensuring justice, and deterring such crimes. He mentioned ongoing cooperation with the ICRC on issues like the missing and forensic medicine, and continuous training for judges.

