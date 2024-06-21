Berri receives Bahiya Hariri, broaches general situation with MPs Dergham, El-Khazen

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the second presidency headquarters in Ain El Tineh, Mrs. Bahiya Haririnbsp;accompanied by a family delegation.

Mrs Bahiya Hairi thanked,nbsp;on behalf of the family, Speaker Berri for the condolences he offered on the passing of her husband Hajj Mustafa Ahmed al-Hariri.

On the other hand, Speakernbsp;Berri received respectively ldquo;Strong Lebanonrdquo; bloc MP Asaad Dergham, and MP Farid Haykal Al-Khazen, with whom he discussed the general situation, political developments, and legislative affairs.

nbsp;

===================== L.Ynbsp;