NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, on Friday received in his office at the ministry, MP Farid Haykal El-Khazen, with whom he discussed the latest local developments.nbsp;

Discussions also touched on developmental affairs, especially those related to road maintenance in the Keserwannbsp;district.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;