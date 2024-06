Time. nbsp; Topic

10:30. nbsp;nbsp;Environment Parliamentary Committee convenes in session chaired by MP Ghayath Yazbeck

13:00 nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;Joint press conference by the Ministers of Public Works and Finance Ali Hamiyah and Youssef Al-Khalil, at the General Directorate of Land and Maritime Transport building in Starco

nbsp;

============== R.K

nbsp;

nbsp;