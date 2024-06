NNA – The Islamic Resistance said in a communiquenbsp;that quot;in response to the quot;Israeliquot; enemy#39;s attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, especially in the town of Meis Al-Jabal, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, June 22, 2024, a building used by enemy soldiers in Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits.quot;

============== R.K