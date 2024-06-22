Makary, Alrec President honor Abu Ghazaleh

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad al-Makary, attended a lunch meeting at El Comandante Restaurant organized by the President of the Lebanese Charitable Association for Educational and Cultural Renewal (Alrec), Rima Younes, in the presence of Information Ministry Director General, Dr. Hassan Falha, Chairman of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Group, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, Group Executive Director in Lebanon, Burhan al-Ashqar, Secretary of Higher Education, Dr. Horreya Baz, and several other prominent figures.

During the luncheon, Minister al-Makary presented a shield of appreciation to Abu-Ghazaleh ldquo;in honor of his remarkable professional career and valuable contribution to the development of Arab and Lebanese society.rdquo;

Ms. Younes also presented an honoring shield to Abu-Ghazaleh, stressing quot;the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Information and Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh,quot; and highlighting quot;future projects that would contribute to educational and cultural advancement despite all the challenges and difficulties.quot;

quot;Our presence today, the ministerrsquo;s patronage of some of our activities, and the ongoing cooperation with the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Foundation are clear evidence of Lebanonrsquo;s presence on the media and cultural map,rdquo; Younes affirmed, praising the efforts of all those who made this cultural forum possible.

