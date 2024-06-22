Sat. Jun 22nd, 2024

Lebanon News

Cuba announces its joining of South Africa in the lawsuit against Israel before international justice court

NNA – Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced that his country will join South Africa in its lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice, according to quot;Wafaquot; news agency.

The Cuban Foreign Minister said: quot;Cuba has decided to participate, as a third country, in South Africa#39;s complaint against Israel before the International Court of Justice.quot;

The Cuban Foreign Ministry explained in its statement on Saturday that quot;Cuba will use its right to present, as a third country, its interpretation of the rules of the agreement, which Israel has blatantly violated through its actions in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories in the Gaza Strip.quot;

It pointed out that the initiative comes in line with ldquo;its firm and sustainable commitment to support and contribute as much as possible to the legitimate international efforts aimed at putting an end to the genocide committed against the Palestinian people.rdquo;

