“Islamic Resistance” announces its targeting of Israeli Zebdin, Ramtha sites, buildings used by enemy soldiers in Mtullah settlement

NNA – The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced in a communique this eveningnbsp;that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Resistance fighters targeted at 05:15 pm today the enemy#39;s Zebdin post in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, hitting it directly with missile weapons.nbsp;

It announced in a second communique that its fighters quot;targeted buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Mtullah settlementnbsp;with appropriate weapons,nbsp;directly hitting it and causing a fire to break out in the building.nbsp;

The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also announced that its fightersnbsp;targeted at 05:15 pm todaynbsp;the enemy#39;s Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba, directly hitting it with missile weapons.nbsp;

