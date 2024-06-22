Sat. Jun 22nd, 2024

“I do not expect a president to be elected soon, Hezbollah is taking Lebanon into the unknown,” says Geagea

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat that ldquo;Hezbollah, and its successor, Iran, are taking Lebanon to seriousnbsp;places,rdquo; pointing out that ldquo;the Lebanese authority, which is like a mother and father, has abandoned Lebanon and left it a prey to Iran#39;s dangerous policies in the region.quot;

He accused the resistance axis of quot;disrupting the presidential elections that have been voidnbsp;for nearly two years, because their priorities are elsewhere,quot; speaking of quot;serious contacts that the Lebanese Forces are conducting with about 25 deputies who can constitute a force that can tip the balance within parliament, to persuade them to take a clear position on the elections.quot; However, he expressed slow positivity of about 30 percent in this regard.

Geagea believed that the southern Lebanese war is not linked to the Gaza war alone, saying: quot;We are now, due to Hezbollahrsquo;s connections, linked from the Red Sea to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, to the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq, and Syria, all the way to Lebanon…This interconnectedness renders the country in a dangerous position…quot;

He added that quot;if the situation remains as is, then we are facing a mean war of attrition that will cost Lebanon human lives on the one hand, and economic losses on the other hand,quot; cautioning that quot;if there is a greater escalation, God knows where we will be, what will happen, and what the losses will be…quot; He regretted that Lebanon would lose in both cases.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

