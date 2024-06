NNA – In response to the assassination carried out by the quot;Israeliquot; enemy in the town of Al-Khiara, the Islamic Resistance, announced, in a statement today that its fighters quot;launched an aerial operation with an assault drone on Sunday, June 23, 2024, targeting the command headquarters of Al-Sahl Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks, hitting the positions and residences of its officers and soldiers directly, causing deaths and injuries.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============= R.K

nbsp;