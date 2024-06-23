Sun. Jun 23rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Al-Rahi criticizes closure of Military Academy

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi stressed, during Sundayrsquo;s mass, that ldquo;the President of the Republic is the one authorized to demand the implementation of international resolutions.rdquo;

Patriarch Al-Rahi added: ldquo;We have always warned against the continued vacancy in the presidential position as it is a political assassination of the consensual system.rdquo;

Al-Rahi pointed out that there is a vacancy in the Military Academy, saying: ldquo;There is another vacancy in the Military Academynbsp;as there will be no students for the second year, and who will protect the rights of those accepted?quot;

Al-Rahi concluded by calling on those concerned to open the Military Academy so that there is no vacancy greater than that of the Presidency of the Republic.

