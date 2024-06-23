Sun. Jun 23rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures

By

NNA – Beirut airport-based meteorology departmentnbsp;has expected that the weather tomorrow, Monday, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with temperatures rising on the mountains and inland, without significant change on the coast, with the possibility of drizzle in the northern regions. Winds will be active at times, and dense fog will continue to form on the highlands, with poor visibility.

Coastal temperatures: 22 to 25nbsp;degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 20nbsp;to 28nbsp;degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 17nbsp;to 30nbsp;degrees Celsius

Surface winds: Southwesterlynbsp;with speeds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr

Visibility: Good along the coastline, average at high altitudes

Coastline humidity: 65% to 85%

Sea: High and rough waves, with surface water temperature at 28nbsp;degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 5:27

Sunset: 19:52

