Makary calls for exposing the “not-so-innocent goals” of “The Telegraph” published article, urges media outlets to respond to Hamieh’s invitation to Beirut airport tomorrow for verification

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister Ziad al-Makary issued a statement this evening, commenting on the news article published by quot;The Telegraphquot; news daily, in which he said: quot;Once again, we find ourselves faced with news that has nothing to do with credibility, and whose purpose is to raise tensions in the atmosphere…quot;

Al-Makary referred to the recent article published by the British newspaper, The Telegraph, in whichnbsp;it stated that quot;Hezbollah is storing missiles and explosives at Lebanonrsquo;s main airport, according to whistleblowers.rdquo;

quot;Out of concern for the security of the country and the safety of Lebanese citizens, residents, and expatriates, Arabs, and foreigners, and based on the fact that the article contradicts the principles and ethics of journalism, and because its goals are not innocent, we address all media outlets in the hope that they will not be satisfied with denouncing the article but rather aim to expose the goals behind its publication in this particular circumstance,quot; al-Makary added.

quot;We encourage all media outlets to respond to the invitation of the Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, to come to Beirut Airport at 10:30 a.m. tomorrownbsp;to have a first-hand verification of the false allegations included in the Telegraph newspaper article,quot; the Minister went on, expressing regret that the newspaper would have such a slip at the professional level, deeming it an quot;unacceptable investment in the crisis.quot;nbsp;

