Makary reaches Beirut Airport ahead of inspection tour following Telegraph report

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, headed this morning to the Rafic Hariri International Airport to partake in annbsp;inspection tour that Transport Minister Ali Hamie called for in the wake of a report by the British Telegraph daily claiming that the airport is being used to store missiles.

Crowds of local, Arab, and international media crews and journalists have already reached the airport to cover the tour which the ambassadors accredited in Lebanon have been invited to join.

