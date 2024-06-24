Ambassadors’ airport tour kicks off

NNA – A tour of the Beirut airport organized by Transport Minister Ali Hamie for the media means and ambassadors accredited in Lebanon has kicked off.

The tour comes in response to a report by the British Telegraph daily claiming the airport is being used to store missiles.

The visit began at the airport#39;s cargo center, with the participation of the ambassadors of the European Union, Germany, Egypt, India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Korea, Cuba, Romania, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Spain, Algeria and Nigeria.

The ministers of information, foreign affairs, and tourism were also present.

