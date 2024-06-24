Mon. Jun 24th, 2024

Raad: Israeli aggression must end, calls for unified Lebanese resistance

NNA – Head of the quot;Loyalty to the Resistancequot; bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, on Monday declared that the Israeli Prime Minister#39;s political survival hinges on continued aggression in Gaza. Lebanonrsquo;s role, he said, is in solidarity with Gazarsquo;s oppressed, urging international pressure on Israel to cease its offensive.

Speaking at a Hezbollah ceremony in southern Lebanonrsquo;s Adchit, Raad highlighted Israel#39;s internal turmoil, military resignations, and a significant drop in service enlistments. He also criticized rumors of diplomatic withdrawals from Lebanon and deemed threats to Beirut airport as baseless and ldquo;driven by pro-Western media.rdquo;

Raad addressed Lebanese citizens who disagree with Hezbollahrsquo;s tactics, emphasizing national unity against Israeli aggression. He assured that Hezbollah will persist in thwarting Israelrsquo;s objectives, urging reliance on trusted sources.

Raad concluded by asserting that the resistance will soon compel Israel into a decisive failure.

================R.H.

