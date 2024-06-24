Derian, Mawlawi discuss security developments, urge swift election of president

NNA – Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian on Monday hosted caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi at Dar al-Fatwa. After extending Eid al-Adha greetings, Mawlawi expressed hope for Lebanon#39;s recovery from its current struggles, aspiring for a secure and prosperous future. He also emphasized solidarity with the oppressed in Palestine and South Lebanon.

Talks between the pair reportedly covered various national issues, including security measures in Beirut and the efforts of the Interior Ministry. Mawlawi underscored the urgent need for parliament to elect a president and stressed the importance of maintaining security across the country to ensure stability.

Addressing concerns about Rafic Hariri International Airport, Mawlawi referred to a recent press conference by the Public Works Minister and ongoing inspections to safeguard Lebanon#39;s air, land, and sea ports.

Responding to a query about Kuwait#39;s advisory for its citizens to leave Lebanon, Mawlawi described it as a routine precaution. He reassured the Arab community of Lebanon#39;s dedication to their safety and the nation#39;s efforts to combat drug trafficking and crimes affecting Arab nations.

On the potential threat of Israeli aggression, Mawlawi acknowledged the risk but trusted Lebanese leaders to manage it diplomatically, affirming Lebanon#39;s commitment to international and Arab legitimacy.

=================R.H.