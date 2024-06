NNA -nbsp;European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the Middle East was close to seeing the conflict expanding into Lebanonnbsp;nbsp;just days after Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus..nbsp;

ldquo;The risk of this war effecting the south of Lebanon and spilling over is every day bigger,rdquo; Borrell told reporters ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

ldquo;We are on the eve of the war expanding.rdquo; — Reuters

nbsp;

==================

nbsp;

nbsp;