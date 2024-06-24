Mon. Jun 24th, 2024

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers between Al-Manara and Margaliot settlements, enemy soldiers in vicinity of Al-Samaqa site

NNA -nbsp;The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced on Monday in a statement, ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, our mujahideen targeted on Monday, June 24, 2024, a gathering of enemy soldiers between the Al-Manara and Margaliot settlements,nbsp;with appropriate weapons, and achieved direct hit.rdquo;

The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; also announced in another statement that its fighters targeted a deployment of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells.

