Jumblatt meets Prince Hassan bin Talal in Jordan

NNA – During his visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, met with Prince Hassan bin Talal. The meeting was also attended by the current leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and MP Wael Abu Faour of the Democratic Gathering Bloc.

Discussions reportedly covered a range of issues affecting the Arab region and the wider world, reflecting on the complex dynamics and ongoing challenges faced by these areas.

========R.H.