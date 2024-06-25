Dialysis patients face death and denial of medical transfer in Gaza

NNA – Medical sources in the Gaza Strip warned of a real threat to the lives of a thousand dialysis patients due to the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies, as the service provided to them is limited to palliative treatment.

The sources said that due to the continued aggression, hospitals and health centers are suffering from a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies necessary to continue providing the necessary medical services to save the lives of patients and injured.

Among the most prominent medications that are about to run out are reception, emergency, anesthesia, intensive care, operations, and treatments for oncology patients and dialysis.

The occupation forces continue to close the Rafah border crossing, after they controlled the Palestinian side of it on May 7, the day after the start of their ground invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The occupation has prevented the entry of life-saving aid and supplies into the Strip since May 7.

The ongoing closure of the crossings threatens the return of famine to the Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.–WAFA

