10 children per day losing one or two legs in Gaza: UNRWA

NNA -nbsp;Ten children per day are losing one or both of their legs in the war in Gaza, the head of the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Tuesday.

quot;Basically we have every day 10 children who are losing one leg or two legs on average,quot; UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva.

Citing figures from the UN children#39;s agency UNICEF, he said that figure quot;does not even include the arms and the hands, and we have many morequot; of these.

quot;Ten per day, that means around 2,000 children after the more than 260 days of this brutal war,quot; Lazzarini said. — AFP

