Tue. Jun 25th, 2024

Lebanon News

Moscow says to block access to 81 EU media outlets, including AFP website

By

Jun 25, 2024 #(afp), #access, #block, #including, #media, #moscow, #news’, #outlets, #says,, #website

NNA -nbsp;Russia said that Tuesday it would block access to 81 EU media outlets, including AFP#39;s websites, as a quot;retaliatory measurequot; after Brussels imposed broadcasting bans on several Russian state media outlets.

The European Union in May said it had decided to block access to four Kremlin-controlled media for being quot;instrumental in bringing forward and supportingquot; Moscow#39;s Ukraine offensive.

Moscow said it was responding to that move.

quot;Counter-restrictions are being introduced on the access from Russian territory of broadcast resources of media outlets from EU member states,quot; Moscow#39;s foreign ministry said in a statement, publishing a list of media outlets and blaming Brussels for the restrictions.

The list included AFP#39;s homepage afp.com and its client portal afpforum.com. — AFP

nbsp;

=================

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Dabboussi receives Malaysian Ambassador

Jun 25, 2024
Lebanon News

10 children per day losing one or two legs in Gaza: UNRWA

Jun 25, 2024
Lebanon News

Half a million Gazans still facing ‘catastrophic’ hunger: UN

Jun 25, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Dabboussi receives Malaysian Ambassador

June 25, 2024
Lebanon News

Moscow says to block access to 81 EU media outlets, including AFP website

June 25, 2024
Lebanon News

10 children per day losing one or two legs in Gaza: UNRWA

June 25, 2024
Lebanon News

Half a million Gazans still facing ‘catastrophic’ hunger: UN

June 25, 2024