Moscow says to block access to 81 EU media outlets, including AFP website

NNA -nbsp;Russia said that Tuesday it would block access to 81 EU media outlets, including AFP#39;s websites, as a quot;retaliatory measurequot; after Brussels imposed broadcasting bans on several Russian state media outlets.

The European Union in May said it had decided to block access to four Kremlin-controlled media for being quot;instrumental in bringing forward and supportingquot; Moscow#39;s Ukraine offensive.

Moscow said it was responding to that move.

quot;Counter-restrictions are being introduced on the access from Russian territory of broadcast resources of media outlets from EU member states,quot; Moscow#39;s foreign ministry said in a statement, publishing a list of media outlets and blaming Brussels for the restrictions.

The list included AFP#39;s homepage afp.com and its client portal afpforum.com. — AFP

