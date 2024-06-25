Dabboussi receives Malaysian Ambassador

NNA – The President of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Tripoli and the North, Tawfiq Dabboussi, received the Malaysian Ambassador to Lebanon, Arzi Maat Yaacoub, and an accompanying delegation, in the presence of members of the Chamber#39;s Board of Directors, the President of the North Lebanon Merchants Association, Assad Hariri, and figures from various Lebanese regions.

Dabboussi stressed quot;the importance of strengthening economic and investment relations between Lebanon and Malaysia from Greater Tripoliquot; and believed that quot;the presence of his Excellency the Malaysian Ambassador in Tripoli and her Chamber is a confirmation of the centrality of Lebanon in building the broadest partnership relations with the international communityquot;.

Assad Hariri praised Dabboussi#39;s support for the economic road map, which aims to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Then the Malaysian Ambassador gave an overview of trade and investment opportunities in Malaysia, especially infrastructure projects, electronics and food industries.

The meeting also included remote communication with the Malaysian commercial attacheacute; in Jeddah to explore opportunities for joint cooperation.

