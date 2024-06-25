UNIFIL’s Ardiel to NNA: Three UNIFIL contractors subjected to gunfire incident near Shama, no serious injuries reported

NNA -nbsp;Deputy chief of UNIFIL#39;s Strategic Communications and Public Information Office, Kandice Ardiel, said nbsp;in a statement that ldquo;earlier today (Tuesday), three UNIFIL contractors returning home from our Sector West headquarters in Shama had their vehicle hit by gunfire. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.rdquo;

ldquo;We reiterate our condemnation of any attack on civilians, or any action that puts civilian lives in danger. This includes the locals who continue to reside in their villages and provide essential services to support peacekeepers in their work,rdquo; she added.

ldquo;We have already seen too many injuries and deaths as a result of the exchanges of fire. We urge all actors involved in the conflict to cease their fire and work toward a diplomatic solution to bring the violence to an end,rdquo; Ardiel urged.

