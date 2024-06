NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, has left to Tunisia to participate in the 24th edition of the Arab Radio and Television Festival, organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU).

On his trip, Makary is accompanied by Director General of the Ministry of Information, Hassan Falha, and Director of Lebanon Radio, Mohammad Gharib.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.