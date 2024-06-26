Berri welcomes Vatican Secretary of State, broaches developments with Arab League Assistant Secretary-General

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh,nbsp;the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of nbsp;the Papal Ambassador to Lebanon, Monsignor Paolo Borgia, and Speaker Berrirsquo;s Media Advisor Ali Hamdan.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and political developments, especially the presidential election dossier.

After the meeting, in response to media representativesrsquo; questions, Cardinal Parolin said: ldquo;The dialogue with Speaker Berri was good. We talked about the situation in Lebanon and the potential solutions. It is not unlikely to find solutions, but it is not my task, but rather the task of the politicians to work for that. We also conveyed to the House Speaker the desire of His Holiness the Pope to elect a President of the Republic as soon as possible.rdquo;

In response to a question whether the situation in Lebanon is complex and whether the causes of the crisis are internal or external, Cardinal Parolin said: ldquo;Perhaps because they are political challenges and perhaps because there are several parties and multiple political viewpoints. Yes, there are internal dimensions to the crisis as well as external dimensions, but the solution begins from here and in Lebanon.rdquo;

In response to another question whether the problem is Christian related, Cardinal Parolin said: ldquo;The problem is everyonersquo;s responsibility, and of course Christians have a responsibility, especially in the issue of electing the president, but they are certainly not alone. There are other groups and parties in society who must all bear responsibility.rdquo;

Speaker Berri later received in Ain El-Tineh, the Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ambassador Hossam Zaki, in the presence of Ambassador Abdul Rahman al-Solh.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current developments in Lebanon and the broad region.

