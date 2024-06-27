Day 265 of genocide: Children, women killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza

NNA – A number of Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, were killed, and others were injured on Thursday morning, as a result of the Israeli occupationrsquo;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip for the 265th day.

Medical sources said that six citizens were killed and others were injured in the Israeli bombing of a group of citizens in Al-Alami area of ??the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, while ambulance crews recovered a body of a Palestinian killed in a bombing that targeted a house owned by Wadi family in Beit Lahia project area.

The same sources added that ambulance crews recovered the bodies of at least two people and several injuries after the occupation warplanes targeted four homes in Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, noting that there are still missing people under the rubble.

In Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, a number of citizens, including children and women, were killed, and others were injured in the occupation bombing of Al-Khansaa School, which shelters displaced people in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira in the east.

The occupation aircraft also bombed a house owned by Al-Wahidi family on Al-Mughrabi Street in the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, resulting in casualties.

The Israeli army#39;s artillery targeted the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajlin in Gaza City, as smoke rose from the targeted places.

The vicinity of Wadi Gaza Bridge, north of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, also saw intense artillery shelling.

Israeli forces continue to blow up residential buildings west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, amid heavy smoke clouds rising in the area, as the occupation drones continue to fly densely over Gaza City, at low altitudes. —WAFA

