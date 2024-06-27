Thu. Jun 27th, 2024

Lebanon News

Colonists perform Talmudic rituals in Jerusalem’s Aqsa mosque

By

Jun 27, 2024 #aqsa, #colonists’, #jerusalem’s, #mosque, #news’, #perform’, #rituals, #talmudic

NNA – Groups of Israeli colonists, under the protection of Israeli police, Thursday morning broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of colonists entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone. —-WAFA

=========R.A.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Day 265 of genocide: Children, women killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza

Jun 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Maat for Peace assesses Arab Countries Compliance with UN Plan of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons

Jun 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Maat for Peace assesses Arab Countries Compliance with UN Plan of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons

Jun 27, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Colonists perform Talmudic rituals in Jerusalem’s Aqsa mosque

June 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Day 265 of genocide: Children, women killed by Israeli bombing of Gaza

June 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Maat for Peace assesses Arab Countries Compliance with UN Plan of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons

June 27, 2024
Lebanon News

Maat for Peace assesses Arab Countries Compliance with UN Plan of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons

June 27, 2024