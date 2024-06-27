Gemayel meets Parolin

NNA – Kataeb party leader MP Sami Gemayel met on Thursday with Vatican state secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin, over an array of affairs, namely the presidential vacuum and the war in south Lebanon.

During the two-hournbsp;meeting, Gemayel explained to Parolin his party#39;s viewpoint on the current situation, stressing quot;keenness on electing a president of the republic who will be able to communicate with all components.quot;

He also accused Hezbollah and its camp of quot;paralyzing the constitutional institutions and taking over the major decisions in Lebanon.quot;

