NNA – In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli enemy warplanes on Thursday conducted a fierce airstrike around 12:40 pm, targeting a house in the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun, which was completely destroyed in the assault.

Subsequently, at approximately 12:45 pm, hostile aircraft breached the sound barrier twice over the regions of Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah, flying at low altitudes and creating powerful sonic booms that reverberated through the area.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.